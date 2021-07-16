Saturday, July 17, 2021
NEW FWCS MASK GUIDANCE BEGINS

The Waynedale News Staff

Beginning July 1, 2021, face masks will no longer be required in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ buildings for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

With Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order mandating face masks on school grounds ending June 30, FWCS has established the following guidelines:
– Face masks are strongly encouraged indoors at FWCS elementary schools for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.
– Unvaccinated staff members are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.
– Unvaccinated middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.
– Face masks are required for all visitors, including parents, unless proof of vaccination is presented.
– Masks are not required to be worn by students, staff, or visitors when outside except by high risk individuals.
– Masks are required to be worn at all times by students and all staff while on a school bus.

These guidelines are expected to remain in place for the 2021-22 school year. Additional guidelines, including social distancing and contact tracing, will be established prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.

