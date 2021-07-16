NEW FWCS MASK GUIDANCE BEGINS

Beginning July 1, 2021, face masks will no longer be required in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ buildings for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

With Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order mandating face masks on school grounds ending June 30, FWCS has established the following guidelines:

– Face masks are strongly encouraged indoors at FWCS elementary schools for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

– Unvaccinated staff members are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

– Unvaccinated middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

– Face masks are required for all visitors, including parents, unless proof of vaccination is presented.

– Masks are not required to be worn by students, staff, or visitors when outside except by high risk individuals.

– Masks are required to be worn at all times by students and all staff while on a school bus.

These guidelines are expected to remain in place for the 2021-22 school year. Additional guidelines, including social distancing and contact tracing, will be established prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.