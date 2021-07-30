July 30, 2021- Local Ads

DOWNSIZING SALE

6403 Old Trail Road

Thurs (Aug. 5) 9a-4p; Fri (Aug. 6) 9a-4p; Sat (Aug. 7) 9a-1p

Household, Fabric, New Jewelry, Books, Ladies Shoes (7), Boys Jeans & Athletic Shorts, Clothing, Lots of Misc., and Large Picture.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

TW PRESSURE WASH

House, deck, patio, sidewalk, driveway, and out building washing. Insured. 260-388-8353

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

TOWN WIDE GARAGE SALES, ZANESVILLE, IN

The town of Zanesville will have their annual Town Wide Garage Sales on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st. The Garage Sales will start at 8:00 a.m. each day.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510