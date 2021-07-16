FLOWERING PLANTS FOR A BRIGHT SUMMER DAY – Green-Thumb Gardener

Guaranteed to perk up any part of your garden, flowering plants with their vivid and lush blooms will brighten your garden and your spirit. Enjoy the warmth and beauty of summer flowers by planting a few of our summertime favorites.

Roses

Roses love the summer sun! It’s a little-known fact that the first bloom is actually the most fragrant!

Roses grow in a vast number of different colors, each with its own special meaning and symbolism, which, no doubt, has helped its rise in popularity.

Dahlias

Dahlias are not fragrant, but do not let that deter you from planting them! They more than make up for it with large, spiky blooms that grow in an amazing array of colors, sizes, and shapes. These eye-catching and remarkable flowers are showstoppers sure to impress everyone.

Sunflowers

Sunflowers and summer go hand-in-hand. Sunflowers radiate the energy and magnificence of the sun. With an enormous bloom of yellow petals surrounding a large round center, the sunflower is a popular summer flower due to its bright, happy, and sun-shining brilliance.

Daisies

Blooming in June and July, there are several varieties of daisies, but the most recognizable type is the Shasta Daisy. This variety has white petals surrounding a yellow center and can be seen in gardens and fields across the country.

Freesia

With vibrant, gem-like colors, a sweet fragrance, and long vase life, freesias are a sun-loving bloom popular with florists and gardeners. These florals make great cut flowers and are often featured in summer bouquets.

Take advantage of the beautiful blooms summer offers us each year. Head to your local garden center for no-fuss, drought-resistant perennials or to browse plants and shrubs that bloom in the fall (it is just around the corner)!