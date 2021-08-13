Northeast Indiana Student Reece Thomas Wins Scholarship Award Honoring A. Philip Randolph and Local Leader Charles Redd.

Fort Wayne Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) awarded their annual scholarship to R. Nelson Snider High School Graduate, Reece Thomas.

LaDonna Sims, APRI Scholarship Committee Chairperson said, “the letters of recommendation we received about Reece all carried a common theme: that he is a caring person towards his teachers, the administration, schoolmates, his community, and he is very much a team player.”

Reece will attend the University of Saint Francis, earning an academic and sports scholarship.

“We celebrate the achievements of our youth and seek to support them in their higher education. It is through them that we can continue the legacy of our namesake, A. Philip Randolph,” explains Leroy Jackson Jr., President of the Fort Wayne Chapter.

Former Fort Wayne City Council member Charles Redd worked tirelessly for the community for more than 40 years. A true civil rights champion, Redd was committed to ensuring that the people of Northeast Indiana had opportunities to become involved and informed. A. Philip Randolph was one of America’s foremost human and civil rights leaders. Freedom, Randolph believed, is only possible in an environment of political, social, and economic security. A. Philip Randolph Institute is a non-partisan, non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. Our officers, board of directors, and members are committed to increasing civic participation.