Nika Arnold, 18, a three-time women’s Indiana state chess champion, faces off against 12 opponents simultaneously at the first annual Chess Event held at Promenade Park.

A graduate of Canterbury school, Nika is currently a sophomore at Davidson University in North Carolina. The city of Fort Wayne along with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Take A Stan(d)and Fort Wayne Chess Club collaborated on the event. She offers free lessons for beginners at the Allen County Public Library.