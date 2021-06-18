KEEP YOUR GARDEN LOOKING FRESH ALL SUMMER – Green-Thumb Gardener

As the Indiana weather heats up you may find yourself retreating to the pool or near an A/C unit. But don’t forget your plants are also waiting for a cool drink of water! Here are some June gardening tips to keep your plants happy and healthy all summer long.

Trim and Prune

Once spring blooms like tulips, hyacinth, allium, etc., are finished flowering and the foliage is brown, trim them back to make room for summer flowers and help keep your flower beds looking nice.

Once your flowering shrubs have finished blooming, you can prune them appropriately to keep their desired shape.

Watering

The hottest temperatures of the summer are still on their way. In the heat of the summer it is more important than ever to keep your containers well-watered. Sometimes that means watering them twice a day! Smaller containers and hanging baskets dry out faster and may require more water.

Pro tip: Try watering when it is cooler outside. By watering in the morning or in the evening you can reduce evaporation and make sure your plants enjoy every drop of nourishment.

Mulching

Spreading a 2-inch-deep layer of mulch over your soil is one of the best things you can do for your garden. The mulch blankets the ground, shielding the soil from the sun. This keeps it cooler, so your plant roots are happier, and prevents moisture loss.

Weeding

Weeding is our least favorite task, alas, it still must be done! Many pesky weeds love summer heat and quickly take the jump from tiny to gigantic. It is important to pull them from your garden because they suck up moisture and nutrients your plants need. Many weeds also encourage insect pests and diseases to pop up in your garden.

Attract Healthy Insects & Animals

Nature can provide some of the best natural pest control. Add a bird feeder or bat house near your garden and they will assist in getting rid of bad garden insects.

Ladybugs are also great garden predators. They eat aphids, mites, whiteflies, scale insects, mealybugs and more!

With a little love and a few dirty hands, you can enjoy your garden blooms even through the dog days of summer. Head to your local garden center for no-fuss, drought-resistant perennials or to browse plants and shrubs that bloom in the fall (it is just around the corner)!