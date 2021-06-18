JOHNNIE MAE FARM MARKET OPENS

The City of Fort Wayne announced that the Johnnie Mae Farm Market, located in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood at 2518 Winter St., is now open on Fridays throughout the summer and fall from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Farm Market offers vegetables, fruit, and herbs grown on-site. They offer seasonal produce that may include fresh herbs, strawberries, collards, kale, beets, summer squash, zucchini, okra and green tomatoes. Cash and SNAP are accepted. New this year, stretch your food dollars with Double Up Food Bucks for SNAP/EBT users which is provided in partnership with St Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

Family friendly events are offered throughout the year including healthy food samples, farm tours, games, pop-up chess park, and mobile bike repair clinics. Check our farm schedule on our website for more information.

Operation of the Johnnie Mae Farm is a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services and the Purdue Extension – Allen County office. In 2015, the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services completed the historic renovation of former fire station #9 and equipped it with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen.

To find more information about the Farm Stand, calendar of events, and all the programs offered at Johnnie Mae Farm, residents should visit www.JohnnieMaeFarm.com or the Facebook page @JohnnieMaeFarm and Instagram @JohnnieMaeFarm. Anyone with questions may email JMFarmFW@gmail.com