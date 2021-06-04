ENJOY INDIANA WATERS ON FREE FISHING WEEKEND, JUNE 5-6

Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

The two Free Fishing Days kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13, a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating. Those activities are excellent opportunities to get outside and connect with family and friends, and spending time outdoors is also good for your health.

June is an especially good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish, and Skamania steelhead. Fishing tips and videos can be found at on.IN.gov/learn2fish

Some urban parks will be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish; see wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing for locations. For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide opportunities to fish while you paddle; see on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.

To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25