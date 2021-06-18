FWCS SUMMER MEALS BEGIN NOW
Fort Wayne Community Schools is again sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program for Children (SFSPC) providing free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. To ensure all children receive proper nutrition throughout the year, SFSPC reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.
Meals are served Monday through Friday, except Monday, July 5, at 20 sites.
Summer Meals will be provided at the following sites:
Allen County Public
Library Sites
Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up
Cold Sandwiches & Sides
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
– Georgetown Library
6600 E. State Blvd.
– Hessen Cassel Library
3030 E. Paulding Road
– Little Turtle Library
2201 Sherman Blvd.
– Main Library
900 Library Plaza
– Pontiac Library
2215 S. Hanna St.
– Shawnee Library
5601 Noll Ave.
– Tecumseh Library
1411 E. State Blvd.
– Waynedale Library
2200 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation
Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up
Cold Sandwiches & Sides
Noon-2 p.m.
– McMillen Park,
Oxford at 5300 Hessen Cassel
FWCS Elementary Sites
Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up
Microwaveable Meals
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
– Arlington Elementary
8118 St. Joe Center Road
– Bloomingdale Elementary
1300 Orchard St.
– Croninger Elementary
6700 Trier Road
– Glenwood Park Elementary
6501 Vance Ave.
– Irwin Elementary
3501 S. Anthony Blvd.
– Lincoln Elementary
1001 E. Cook Road
– Maplewood Elementary
2200 Maplewood Dr.
– St. Joseph Central Elementary
6341 St. Joe Center Road
FWCS Elementary Sites
Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up
Cold Sandwiches & Sides
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Harris Elementary
4501 Thorngate Dr.
Indian Village Elementary
3835 Wenonah Lane
South Wayne Elementary
810 Cottage Ave.
