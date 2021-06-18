FWCS SUMMER MEALS BEGIN NOW

Fort Wayne Community Schools is again sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program for Children (SFSPC) providing free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. To ensure all children receive proper nutrition throughout the year, SFSPC reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.

Meals are served Monday through Friday, except Monday, July 5, at 20 sites.

Summer Meals will be provided at the following sites:

Allen County Public

Library Sites

Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up

Cold Sandwiches & Sides

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Georgetown Library

6600 E. State Blvd.

– Hessen Cassel Library

3030 E. Paulding Road

– Little Turtle Library

2201 Sherman Blvd.

– Main Library

900 Library Plaza

– Pontiac Library

2215 S. Hanna St.

– Shawnee Library

5601 Noll Ave.

– Tecumseh Library

1411 E. State Blvd.

– Waynedale Library

2200 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation

Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up

Cold Sandwiches & Sides

Noon-2 p.m.

– McMillen Park,

Oxford at 5300 Hessen Cassel

FWCS Elementary Sites

Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up

Microwaveable Meals

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Arlington Elementary

8118 St. Joe Center Road

– Bloomingdale Elementary

1300 Orchard St.

– Croninger Elementary

6700 Trier Road

– Glenwood Park Elementary

6501 Vance Ave.

– Irwin Elementary

3501 S. Anthony Blvd.

– Lincoln Elementary

1001 E. Cook Road

– Maplewood Elementary

2200 Maplewood Dr.

– St. Joseph Central Elementary

6341 St. Joe Center Road

FWCS Elementary Sites

Breakfast & Lunch Pick Up

Cold Sandwiches & Sides

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Harris Elementary

4501 Thorngate Dr.

Indian Village Elementary

3835 Wenonah Lane

South Wayne Elementary

810 Cottage Ave.