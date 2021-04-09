COMMUNITY HARVEST CELEBRATES NATIONAL AG DAY

Community Harvest Food Bank is the recipient of a generous cheese donation from the Allen County Farm Bureau in honor of National Ag Day. The food bank will receive over 20 cases of 8-oz cheese packages purchased from Prairie Farms, which will be distributed to northeast Indiana families through its in-house hunger relief programs.

On this National Ag Day we celebrate the variety of products grown and raised on Hoosier farms, and how they can affect the economy. Here at the food bank, Indiana farming has also played an important role in alleviating hunger, especially during the pandemic that thrust so many families into food insecurity.

Agriculture is important in every day needs, especially when it comes to healthy, nutritionally balanced meals. This cheese donation will provide an important source of protein for families in need as we work to provide a meal at the table for everyone struggling with hunger.

“We are proud to accept this donation from the Allen County Farm Bureau in celebration of National Ag Day,” said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest Food Bank executive president. “Community Harvest continues to work hand in hand with local and regional producers to provide meals to vulnerable populations in northeast Indiana. The hard-working Hoosier farmers not only put meals on our tables, but hope in the hearts of families hit hard by the pandemic.”

“Allen County Farm Bureau cannot imagine any better way to celebrate National Ag Day than to give a gift of food to the people in need,” said Tom Miller, Allen County Farm Bureau president. “Allen County Farm Bureau has supported local food banks for many years by purchasing Allen County 4-H livestock at the Allen County Fair and donating them to the food bank for distribution. With the current pandemic it just seems fitting to give some extra back to the community. With the help of Prairie Farms Dairy, a locally owned, locally produced dairy, Allen County Farm Bureau was able to purchase a high quality, fresh, safe, and nutritious cheese product produced by local farmers. Food brings everyone to the table, the American Farmer feeds the world.”

What is Ag Day? Ag Day encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, and to appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products. Whether your diet is traditional, fusion, organic, vegan, paleo, keto, Mediterranean, or any other type, U.S. Farmers have your back.