Thursday, February 11, 2021
South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

January 29, 2021 – Local Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
6704 Old Trail Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46809
1,000 sq. ft
$600 per month plus utilities

Call for more details Mon.-Fri. 7am-noon
260-747-2355

YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

CAR FOR SALE
2016 Chevy Cruze
52K Miles
Like New Condition
Just retired, selling extra car. Asking $11,300
Call to see or with questions 260-580-5693

SENIOR CAREGIVER AVAILABLE
Caregiver to Seniors at their home. Excellent references. Call (260) 242 9506

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
If so, The Waynedale News is looking for you!
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area.

We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors.
Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

