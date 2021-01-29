GIRL SCOUTS TO EARN CYBERSECURITY BADGE

Girl Scouts will have a chance to earn a Girl Scout badge in cybersecurity through a pair of virtual programs offered by Science Central in February and March.

A grant from the Teachers Credit Union Foundation will cover the cost of these programs for interested Girl Scout troops in Allen County. Girl Scouts outside of Allen County may participate as well for $25 per program.

The first program, on Saturday, Feb. 20, is for Cadette-level Girl Scouts while the second program, on Saturday, March 27, is for Junior-level scouts. Hands-on activity kits will allow scouts to learn how computers communicate, strategies for creating a strong password, and ways to guard their identities. Kits will be accompanied by virtual programming.

Leaders of Allen County Girl Scout troops can request this programming by visiting Science Central’s website. Requests are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted until the grant funds are exhausted. Girls Scouts outside of Allen County can purchase the programming on Science Central’s website.

Kits can be picked up at Science Central on the dates of the programs and can be completed anytime.

Online security is essential in today’s world and Science Central is proud to partner with the Girl Scouts and Teachers Credit Union Foundation to provide this programming.

