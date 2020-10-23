WOMEN’S SHELTER PUTS NEW TWIST ON BINGO FOR ‘MAKE A DIFFERENCE DAY’

On Saturday, October 24, ditch your BINGO daubers, grab your keys, and rev up your engines for Road Rally BINGO! October 24 is National Make a Difference Day, and St. Joseph Missions is offering a unique way to make a meaningful difference in the lives of single homeless women and for generous local businesses.

A fun, safe, and family-friendly event, Road Rally BINGO matches a list of sponsors to clues on a BINGO card. To earn a square, participants travel to the business matching the clue, snap a selfie, and post it on their Facebook and Instagram pages. When players complete a Double BINGO, they will head to the finish line, where their card will be entered into one of several drawings for exciting prize packages.

Event sponsors—and BINGO stops—include: 2Toms Brewing Company/Full Circle Grill and BBQ; all for One productions; Baden Gage & Schroeder, LLC; Cap n’ Cork; Chic the Boutique; Country Kitchen; Edward’s Sewing Center;; G A MacDonald Associates; Jamison Meats; The Monogram Shoppe; Ness Bros. Realtors and Auctioneers; The Olive Twist; Paul Davis Restoration; Pin-Up Curls; Sherwin Williams, Spyro’s; Trubble Brewing; Well Grounded Café; West Central Microcreamery.

BINGO cards are available for $20 each at bit.ly/SJMRoadRallyBINGO Teams may purchase and play more than one card. All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter.

“Making a difference is a hallmark of our community, so we picked the ideal day for our event,” said Executive Director Lisa Fabian. “BINGO players will make a two-fold difference: first by raising funds to create the first 24/7/365 emergency shelter expressly for single homeless women; and then by helping us thank the local businesses who are supporting our shelter, despite the daunting economic challenges ensuing from the pandemic. Our sponsors see the urgency of our mission and have become our champions!”

Renovations on what will be our shelter at 3505 Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne will begin in October. St. Joseph Missions plans to open their doors to welcome guests in March 2021.

For more information about St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, visit www.stjosephmissions.org. For questions about the event or to inquire about additional ways to engage, email lisa@stjosephmissions.org or call 260.200.3774.

St. Joseph Missions is a non-profit organization creating the first 24/7/365 emergency shelter for single homeless women in Allen County, especially those not currently suffering from addiction or domestic violence, as their needs are already served.

According to United Way of Allen County’s 211 Homeless Data, 1,022 single women declared themselves homeless when calling the Helpline over the course of 2018, 3x more than the number of men who called. Without an emergency refuge, single homeless women are left at risk of becoming victims of sex trafficking, violence, and abusive relationships. St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter will provide a safe, stable, and nurturing environment that honors guests’ dignity. An individualized holistic Path to Hope will be created for each guest, emboldening her to become self-sufficient and fulfill her glorious potential. For more information, visit www.stjosephmissions.org