HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, MOM!

Born in Decatur on Nov. 1, 1920. Charlotte Johnson is the daughter of Cora and Earl Reber and has been a resident of Waynedale for over 45 years. She is a member of Munson Chapel Methodist Church and has also been a member of the American Legion Post 296 for many years. She has always loved to dance and made many new friends. Her husband of 42 years and her son Bruce both died in 1982. She has one daughter Marsha Abbett, a granddaughter Michelle Hughes, a great grandson Jordan Hughes and loving nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the employees of Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center. She keeps the staff and other patients entertained. She has a great sense of humor. I am very proud of my mother for always being a lady no matter what life has offered her. May God continue to bless her for many more years. I love you very much mother, thank you! Cards would be appreciated. Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center, 2237 Engle Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809.

