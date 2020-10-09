FROM OUTSIDE TO INSIDE, YOUR GUIDE FOR PLANT SUCCESS – Green-Thumb Gardener

The days are getting shorter and darker which can make the winter months seem like they drag on forever. Bringing your outdoor plants inside during these months can lift your spirits, boost the energy in a room, and clean the air.

Once nighttime temperatures dip into the 50s, it is time to bring your plants indoors for the season. Assuring your plants receive their desired lighting for the next couple of months can help them successfully thrive in their temporary home. Here are some tips on what kind of lighting is best for our most-popular plants.

South-Facing Windows

The bright natural light from a south-facing window provides ample energy for a nice variety of houseplants. A south window is ideal for plants with variegation like a Croton or tropical plants like citrus. Succulents and cactus also thrive in the warmth of a south window.

North-Facing Windows

Typically, a north-facing window provides the least amount of light. Fortunately, there are a surprising number of popular houseplants that actually prefer these spots in your house! Snake plant, Zz, Peace Lily, and Pothos are some of the easiest houseplants to grow and will be successful in a north window.

East-Facing Windows

Plants that need full sun outdoors will be the most challenging to grow indoors. Find a spot in your house (typically in an east-facing window) that gets at least four hours of direct sunlight.

Light from the east is bright and only provides direct sunlight during the morning, when it’s less intense. Favorites for bright east-facing windows include Fiddleleaf Figs, Philodendron, Orchids, Calathea, Ferns, and Scheffleras.

West-Facing Windows

The west window provides a lot of light, but it is more direct and sometimes too intense for your houseplants. If you notice wilting or scorched leaves you can add a sheer curtain or just place the plants further from the window.

There are some plants that thrive in west-facing windows. Consider a Jade plant, Aloe Vera, Hoya, Croton, or air plants.

Here are a few additional tips:

All houseplants should be positioned away from drafty doors and windows.

Plants that have been brought indoors generally need less water than they did outside. Feel the soil before watering.

If your house dries out in the winter, you may want to add humidity to the air around your plants.

