THIS BIRTHDAY PARTY CELEBRATION WAS SPENT COLLECTING LITTER

Zack Harl turned 27 on Sunday, September 6 and thought of a very special way to celebrate his birthday. “I wanted to get together with some friends and to give back to our community. In today’s world with everything going on politically and civilly, I felt like a good deed could raise some spirits and put our day to day lives back into perspective.” So he, along with 10 friends, did a clean-up of the St. Mary’s Pathway from Airport Expressway to Tillman Park as part of the Adopt a Trail Program through the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Initiative. Zack states “Even doing little things here and there can make a positive difference.” He is hoping to make this an annual or semiannual event. Over 23 bags of trash were collected by Zack and his friends.

