Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

DOG BEHAVIOR HELP PROGRAM

The Waynedale News Staff

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has launched additional services in its pet retention and rehoming services program to help pet owners work through behavior problems at home.

The program is part of FWACC’s overall mission to assist pet owners and help keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter. So far this year 216 animals have been surrendered to the shelter due to behavior issues in the home and lack of training help. Developing a relationship with a certified positive trainer early on can result in a safer community, better relationship with your pet and a better outcome for pets and their owners.

“We often see people make the heartbreaking decision to surrender an animal because they feel defeated trying to work through a behavior problem alone,” Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “With this program our goal is to intervene early, get the pet owner connected with a certified dog trainer, and ultimately keep the dog where it is already loved – at home.”

Dog owners can fill out a questionnaire on Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s website then they will receive a certificate for $50 towards training to be used with a certified, positive trainer in northeast Indiana. Common behaviors that trainers can help with are chewing, puppy basics, housebreaking, basic manners, jumping, excessive barking or general guidance for new pet owners.

Click to advertise on this website

The shelter’s program is funded by donations from members of our community.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff