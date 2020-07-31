July 31, 2020 – Local Ads
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
ATTENDANT NEEDED
ULTRA CLEAN LAUNDRY FT WAYNE
PART TIME M-F 10-2 & 5-10 SAT & SUN 9-3 & 3-10 MINIMUM WAGE
260-755-6624
6611 BLUFFTON RD FORT WAYNE, IN
SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
STAGE ON TRAILER – FOR SALE
This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8’ or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections. $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE – PHEASANT RUN
Where: Pheasant Run Addition
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 9a- 4p
Add’l: Behind Wayne High School, off Dunkleberg Road. Some sales also on Friday.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
- ONE-THIRD OF NORTHEAST INDIANA STILL NEEDS TO TAKE CENSUS - July 31, 2020
- I&M THANKS CUSTOMERS, OFFERS ASSISTANCE & RESOURCES - July 31, 2020
- FORT WAYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR STUDENT PARTICIPATES IN INTERNATIONAL PROJECT - July 31, 2020