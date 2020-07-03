CLEANING UP THE TRAILS!

Residents supporting the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Initiative met Saturday, June 13th to clear litter from the Saint Mary’s Pathway. Volunteers collected 12 bags of trash along the trails and Fairfield and Tillman Roads in preparation for the Fort Wayne Trails Trek the Trails event held on June 16th. Bikers rode eight miles beginning at Tillman Park. Pictured from (l-r) Steve Binkley, Tom West, Karen West, Marty Loy, Jill Sparks, Jay Brouwer, Joni Colvin and Lois Branstrator. Not pictured are Jack and Camille Garrison.

