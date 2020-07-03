Friday, July 17, 2020
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

“MAKE ME A MASK” CONTEST

Face coverings are one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19. That’s why 89.1 WBOI is launching a region-wide campaign that showcases Northeast Indiana’s creative spirit and supports a healthy community. WBOI is challenging all northeast Indiana residents to craft their own face mask–with an accent on fun, imagination, and creativity—the more unconventional the material the better!

WBOI’s Make Me A Mask campaign will run from July 4th through September 7th. Each week, prizes will be awarded to the most creative masks in adult and youth (16 and younger) categories.

The rules are easy:
Make a mask that covers your nose and mouth, get a head and shoulder picture of you wearing it along with your name, age, and contact information and send it to news@wboi.org.
Any materials may be used, including but not limited to recyclables, found objects, clothes, toys, hats, all kinds of foods (as well as their containers).

Julia Meek, WBOI arts & culture reporter and local artist, says, “The history lore and social side of masks and masking have been a passion of mine since I was a child, and personally I believe that this is how the world can whip this thing—so let’s start right here and now!”
Pictures entries of masks may be posted on wboi.org, social media and other public forums. One entry per person/month.

Make Me A Mask is presented by Reimbold and Anderson, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.
Complete information can be found on wboi.org.

