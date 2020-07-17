ALYCE FAYE BRAGG RETIRES FROM WRITING

Long time columnist for The Waynedale News, Alyce Faye Bragg has recently announced her retirement from writing her column “News From The Hills” after over 20 years. Known for whimsical stories from her childhood, beautiful depictions of the weather and countryside, tasty recipes and more, she was a welcome and popular addition to The Waynedale News variety of news and entertainment.

“I love to write and my main desire is to describe things in such a way that the reader can see it too. God has given me a talent for description and permitted me to live in a part of the country where there is a wealth of natural beauty. Also, He has blessed us with a huge family where there is always something happening!” Bragg said.

Bragg began her writing career in 1981 and is currently the author of 3 books. She is the oldest of seven children; born on Big Laurel Creek in Clay County, West Virginia in 1935. Mother of six children; grandmother of 22, and great-grandmother of 40! She was born and raised in the country, and still lives on the same farm where she was raised. Has a sincere love for nature and the beauty of the hills.

“I have retired my column as I reach my 85th birthday next month, but I appreciate the friends and others who have read my column faithfully. May God bless all.”