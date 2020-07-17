QUIMBY VILLAGE ADORNED WITH NEW COFFEE SHOP & MORE

Crescendo Coffee & More, the new coffee shop located adjacent to The Club Room at The Clyde, officially opened on Monday, July 6. It’s located at 1806 Bluffton Road on Fort Wayne’s south side and will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It features locally owned Utopian Coffee, using the locally designed Modbar coffee delivery system. The coffee provided at the Crescendo Café located inside Sweetwater is the same that will be offered here. Ice cream, homemade pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches, and pizza will also be available.

“Crescendo Coffee & More is the perfect place to grab a cup of coffee or quick bite to eat,” said Gregg Coyle, Executive Director of The Clyde. “The inviting atmosphere was created with our neighbors in mind. Stop in to pick something up to go – or sit and relax awhile.”

The opening of Crescendo Coffee & More coincided with the opening of the expanded Club Room at The Clyde. The project doubled the capacity for dining and special events at the popular restaurant, bar, and live music venue. It also includes a larger stage for live performances as well as a small patio space that will accommodate seating in warmer months.

“We are excited to get back to offering our free live music nights,” Coyle said. “I think everyone has missed being able to get together to enjoy live music, so we’re thrilled that we’re able to put shows back on the calendar and host events in a way that still adheres to social distancing guidelines that ensure the safety of our customers and staff.”

Blues, BBQ & Brews Jam Sessions take place on Mondays and Jazz Sessions with the Alicia Pyle Quartet are on Wednesdays. Friday Night Vibes and I Love Saturdays are held every weekend.

The Club Room at The Clyde and Crescendo Coffee & More are currently hiring for both full time and part time positions, including servers, bartenders, and baristas.

Interested applicants should apply online at www.clydetheatre.com/careers.

The Clubroom at The Clyde opened adjacent to The Clyde in March of 2019, delicious lunch, dinner, and late-night menu options, an impressive list of fine cocktails, and a wide array of live entertainment. Located at 1806 Bluffton Road, The Club Room features a relaxed atmosphere in a newly-remodeled space designed to celebrate art, food, and live music. In addition to dining room seating and a full-service bar, The Club Room at The Clyde also has a stage area for patrons to enjoy live entertainment on a regular basis. For more information visit www.clydeclubroom.com.