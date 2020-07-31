ALLEN COUNTY STUDENT WINS AIC ESSAY CONTEST

The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) and Star Financial Bank have named a local fourth grader as the National County Government Week essay contest winner for the AIC’s Northeast District.

Adam Lutz’s essay was chosen over entries from other fourth graders across the district. Lutz, a student at Hickory Center Elementary School, received $100 for winning the contest. One winner was chosen in each of the AIC’s six districts.

This year’s theme was “How Does Your County Provide Cybersecurity?” Essays were judged on how well students discussed the county’s role with Cybersecurity.

Lutz was awarded the prize this month during the AIC Northeast District Meeting in Whitley County. The district meeting also included a CARES Act discussion with Q&A including representatives from Governor Holcomb’s Office and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).

