EMBASSY PRESENTS B&W FILMS & FREE FILMS THROUGH AUGUST

In the midst of many canceled events during this time, the Embassy is thankful to have the ability to bring the Fort Wayne audience 6 films running July 31 through August 30.

The first two are black and white Buster Keaton comedies with accompaniment from two prominent organists who will play the Grande Page Pipe Organ during these timeless classics.

Seven Chances – Featuring Organist Clark Wilson

Friday, July 31, 7 p.m.

Cops – Featuring Organist Cletus Goens

Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10. The doors open at 6 p.m. There will be no intermission during these films. They will also be live streamed on the Embassy website. For tickets or more details, call the STAR Bank box office at 260.424.5665. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

The remaining four films are a part of the FREE 2020 Film Series that started in January. The spring and early summer movies were postponed due to COVID-19. This series highlights the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, ensuring women’s constitutional right to vote, and explores the issues of equal rights and social justice.

Milk – Sunday, August 9, 3 p.m.

Suffragette – Sunday, August 16, 3 p.m.

9 to 5 – Sunday, August 23, 3 p.m.

Mary Poppins – Sunday, August 30, 3 p.m.

This series is brought to you with the commitment of our community partners Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter; the Allen County NAACP; and the Fort Wayne Chapter of the League of Women Voters. These organizations will have a presence at the Embassy during the series to educate our community on the power of voting, civic involvement and to help attendees with resources to register to vote. Doors open at 2 p.m.

These films are FREE to the public. However, all attendees must have an assigned seat to accommodate social distancing requirements. To secure tickets in advance and avoid congested lines on the days of the films, please stop by the STAR Bank box office or call 260.424.5665

From The Embassy: We want our guests to know that we will do our best to have patrons socially distance when they enter and exit the building as well as navigate to and from their seats for bar service and restroom access. Curtain speeches will include instructions as well as our tickets. Please notice the highlighted information below. Doors for the theater entrance will be marked and volunteers and staff will direct patrons to their seats in accordance with guidelines to help limit the exposure to COVID-19. We ask patrons to note the time of arrival noted on the ticket so that we can keep people as safe as possible. We thank guests in advance for making adjustments to their schedules and ways of navigating inside the Embassy.

All events at the Embassy Theatre have limited capacity. The Embassy has thorough protocols and staff training in place to reduce exposure to COVID-19. Please expect social distancing, face coverings on our staff and vendors, one-way traffic patterns, paperless and touchless interactions whenever possible and rigorous cleaning and sanitizing. We encourage guests to wear their own face coverings and to stay home if they are not feeling well. While the Embassy works hard to reduce exposure to COVID-19, the public is assuming the inherent risk of possible exposure.

Activities are made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Built in 1928, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater. Originally known as the Emboyd, with the adjoining seven-story Indiana Hotel, the majestic movie palace and vaudeville theater introduced Indiana to the biggest stars of stage and screen. Today, the Embassy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Combining the beauty of a bygone era with the energy and diversity of today’s performers, the Embassy is the showplace of Northern Indiana. Many choose to host events and weddings at the Embassy, as it offers flexibility and a unique event experience in an iconic piece of Fort Wayne history. Visit us at fwembassytheatre.org for more information.