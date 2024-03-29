The Ancient’s Eclipse

A submitted poem by area resident Doug Bohs.

When the Earth was still young

And could spin without form

It was struck by a mass

That sheared off an orb

The orb thought of leaving

But decided to stay

It circled the Earth

Still not far away

The Moon was now here

But not always there

It would hide in the shadows

And seemed not to care

When the ancients appeared

They looked to the skies

For answers to questions

Without any lies

They gazed at the Moon

When it would allow

And gave it the power

To furrow their brow

Imagine their horror

When out in the light

The Sun was devoured

And washed them in night

The darkness was total

And soon moved along

The fear they were feeling

Was frightfully strong

What had they done

What was their plea

To anger their Moon

To such a degree

Did the Moon act alone

Was a spirit at play

If a spirit was witnessed

Could they keep it at bay

The answers have changed

Over thousands of years

It’s unfair to judge

What prompted their fears

The Ancients are us

We are their heirs

Still searching for answers

In all of our prayers