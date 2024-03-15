‘Cripple Threat Of Comedy’ Show

Despite being born with a disability in both arms, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” who finished 3rd in season 14 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, will share his views of the world from the perspective of the disabled on March 28 at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. in Auer Performance Hall and is open to all students, faculty, staff, and the general public. Tickets are free and may be picked up at the Schatzlein Box Office or online via the university’s ticketing platform.

Niemiller’s appearance at PFW is sponsored by the Disability Access Center, with help from multiple campus partners.

“We wanted to bring Niemiller to campus because he has a visible disability, is an Indiana native, and has been a well-known comic throughout the country for several years,” said Ryan McCombs, director of the Disability Access Center. “March is also when Indiana observes Disability Awareness Month, and this event will be the grand finale of our related programming.”

McCombs said the show was also scheduled to coincide with the university’s annual Well-being Summit for students, faculty, and staff. Various activities are being offered earlier in the day between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Most will take place in the International Ballroom at Walb Student Union.

For more information, contact the Disability Access Center at dac@pfw.edu or 260-481-6657.

Purdue University Fort Wayne is the largest university in northeast Indiana and is part of the Purdue University system. Purdue Fort Wayne is uniquely positioned to serve the region as a crossroads of intellectual, social, economic, and cultural advancement. For more information, visit pfw.edu.