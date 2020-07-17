AIHS GRAB N’ GO MEAL DISTRIBUTIONS CONTINUE

Aging & In-Home Services (AIHS) will continue its COVID-19 nutrition program outreach – Grab n’ Go Meals – through August. The distributions are held in the Parkview Field Silver Lot (1301 Ewing Street, enter off Baker Street) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or as supplies last. Attendees are asked not to arrive before 10 a.m. due to traffic concerns.

Each person age 60+ will receive two prepackaged boxes of five shelf-stable meals at no charge. This event is a drive-thru service, and AIHS asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup. AIHS has served approximately 35,000 meals since beginning the program in April. Upcoming Grab n’ Go meal distributions are:

• Friday, July 17

• Friday, July 31

• Friday, August 14

• Friday, August 28

AIHS asks individuals to have their photo ID and telephone number accessible upon check-in. No alternate pickup persons will be allowed – if you or your loved one is homebound, please call our Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

AIHS is also asking the community to assist in identifying older adults who are at risk but may not be aware of AIHS’ services. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, just call us: 260-745-1200.