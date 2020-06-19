June 5, 2020 – Local Ads
ATTENDANT NEEDED
ULTRA CLEAN LAUNDRY FT WAYNE
PART TIME M-F 10-2 & 5-10 SAT & SUN 9-3 & 3-10 MINIMUM WAGE
260-755-6624
6611 BLUFFTON RD FORT WAYNE, IN
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
PLUMBER NEEDED
Local contractor seeking service/repair technicians: Journeyman or Apprentice.
Excellent wage and benefit package. No nights/weekends.
Inquire about sign-on bonus/tuition reimbursement.
Call 260-747-2175 for appointment.
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
BUY – SELL
Fabric – Vintage Quilts – Craft Kits
Contact: Born Again Quilts
260-515-9445 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com
By appointment only. My place or your’s!
NEWLY REMODELED MOBILE HOMES
Lease to own starting at 500 monthly with a 250 deposit includes lot rent, water, garbage, sewage. Contact 260-747-2727 Waynedale Moble Homes 7515 Bluffton Road.
STAGE ON TRAILER – FOR SALE
This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8’ or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections. $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.
NEED 1954 ELMHURST YEARBOOK
Would take 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955 if I have to. Will pay or take as gift. Please call 260-229-1164
THE SHACK DAYCARE
We’re a Montessori-style, play-based daycare in 46809 area. Full-time openings available for ages 3-5. Visit us on Facebook or call 260-255-4248.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
