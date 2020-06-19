June 5, 2020 – Local Ads

ATTENDANT NEEDED

ULTRA CLEAN LAUNDRY FT WAYNE

PART TIME M-F 10-2 & 5-10 SAT & SUN 9-3 & 3-10 MINIMUM WAGE

260-755-6624

6611 BLUFFTON RD FORT WAYNE, IN

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

PLUMBER NEEDED

Local contractor seeking service/repair technicians: Journeyman or Apprentice.

Excellent wage and benefit package. No nights/weekends.

Inquire about sign-on bonus/tuition reimbursement.

Call 260-747-2175 for appointment.

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

BUY – SELL

Fabric – Vintage Quilts – Craft Kits

Contact: Born Again Quilts

260-515-9445 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com

By appointment only. My place or your’s!

NEWLY REMODELED MOBILE HOMES

Lease to own starting at 500 monthly with a 250 deposit includes lot rent, water, garbage, sewage. Contact 260-747-2727 Waynedale Moble Homes 7515 Bluffton Road.

STAGE ON TRAILER – FOR SALE

This stage/ platform was custom built on a trailer, movable from event to event. Recently re-decked. 24’ x 8’ or can be expanded to 24’ x 12’ by bolting on 3 sections. $3500 Call 260-747-4535 for details.

NEED 1954 ELMHURST YEARBOOK

Would take 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955 if I have to. Will pay or take as gift. Please call 260-229-1164

THE SHACK DAYCARE

We’re a Montessori-style, play-based daycare in 46809 area. Full-time openings available for ages 3-5. Visit us on Facebook or call 260-255-4248.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

