BOOST YOUR INDOOR SPACE WITH LIVING GREEN PLANTS – Green-Thumb Gardener

Lush green plants add a calm and fresh vibe to your home or office. If you have ever stepped foot in a greenhouse, you know that being close to greenery can immediately make you feel more at ease with your surroundings.

Plants promote less stress, more productivity, and even improve the air quality! Here are three ways to bring beneficial plants into your home:

Hanging Baskets

With more people recognizing the benefits of having plants in the home, but not wanting to sacrifice floor or counter space for them, hanging baskets make the perfect solution.

They can create an interesting décor statement while naturally bringing charm and beauty to the space. Depending on the light, these indoor plants work well in hangers: English Ivy, Burro’s Tail, Spider Plant, Arrowhead Vine, Pothos, and Boston Ferns.

Succulents

It is not surprising that succulents have become some of the most sought-after houseplants around. They are easy to care for and are fun to collect because they grow in an astonishingly large number of varieties.

Floor Plants

Larger plants can be used as a statement piece in a room. In the practice of feng shui, plants are considered one of the most effective cures for areas in the home that need help. You can boost any unused space with a bright, vibrant floor plant.

Plants can help us to breathe clearer, focus, and reduce anxiety as they work to remove toxins from the air such as benzene and formaldehyde. Here are some great air-filtering plants: Aglaonema, Anthurium, Rhapis Palm, Dracaena, English Ivy, Sansevieria, and Peace Lilies.

This article is sponsored by McNamara at Sand Point, which has 2 acres of production greenhouses, retail florist and gift shop, as well as retail garden center and wholesale plant business. Contact McNamara by calling 260-747-4131 or visit 4322 DeForest Ave, Ft. Wayne, IN 46809. During the month of June, McNamara Florist is offering all green plants at 50% off. While we’re spending more time at home, now is a great time to bring your indoor space to life with healthy, long-lasting green plants!