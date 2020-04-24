OUR 5 FAVORITE SPRINGTIME FLOWERS – Green-Thumb Gardener

Winter in Indiana is finally winding down, and little bits of spring are budding everywhere. The best way to banish what remains of the winter blues is to welcome spring with fresh flowers and plants. Our eyes are especially drawn to the bright blooms of the season which is a welcome contrast to the winter grey.

This year, Spring officially started on March 19th. Of course, plants, flowers, and budding trees don’t know what day it is, but they sense the lengthening days and warmer temperatures. This prompts them to start growing and to get ready to bloom.

When Do Spring Flowers Usually Bloom? Some flowers don’t even pretend to wait for spring. Crocuses, Lenten roses, and snowdrops, for example, push through the snow, blooming as early as late January — even in cold climates!

The rest of the early spring flowers start blooming around the end of March. These first spring flowers include irises, daffodils, tulips, pansies, and hyacinth, and more!

The Most Colorful Flowers for Spring:

There are thousands of brilliant flowers that blossom in springtime, but we love the ones with the most variety in color. These flowers all bloom brightly with rainbows of options — just like jelly beans!

1. Tulips

Spring wouldn’t be the same without tulips! They bloom in just about every color plus an endless variety of color combos and textures. In general, tulips represent love, but specific hues have specific meanings. Yellow tulips, one of our favorites, represent cheerful thoughts.

2. Ranunculus

These fluffy flowers are wonderful in your patio pots but also make great cut flowers. Ranunculus provide endlessly unfurling petals that have a whimsical beauty. With blooms in some surprisingly vibrant colors they also represent charm and attractiveness.3. Pansies

Pansies bloom in a myriad of colors and color combinations, with some almost appearing as if they’ve been tie-dyed. With petals that look like cute, little faces, they seem to smile up from the flower bed. They’re the perfect gift for cool-weather gardening whether it be spring OR fall!

4. Irises

Delicate and resilient, iris flowers are a fantastic way to add color and texture to your garden. Irises get their name from the Greek word rainbow, and this could be because they bloom in such a wide variety of colors and combinations of colors, including yellow, peach, red, maroon, black, white, purple, and blue.

5. Primrose

We love Primrose because they have brilliant clusters of flowers in striking shades of orange, red, yellow, purple, pink, blue, and white. They thrive in the dampness making them a perfect springtime bloomer. The primrose represents young love, something which seems to crop up everywhere in springtime!

Brighten Your Home with Vibrant Spring Flowers! There’s no better way to welcome spring than by celebrating the season with brightly colored flowers and plants. Brighten your porch, patio and planter boxes with the natural colors of spring.

This article is sponsored by McNamara at Sand Point, which has 2 acres of production greenhouses, retail florist and gift shop, as well as retail garden center and wholesale plant business. Contact McNamara by calling 260-747-4131 or visit 4322 DeForest Ave, Ft. Wayne, IN 46809.