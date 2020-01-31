Congratulations to Fort Wayne UNITED Director Iric Headley. The Indiana Civil Rights Commission recently selected Iric as the recipient of the Freedom Award. The award was given by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at the 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration that took place in Indianapolis on January 16. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the life and continue the legacy of Dr. King as well as honor individuals throughout the state for their hard work and commitment to community service. Under Iric’s leadership, Fort Wayne UNITED has become a national model as the program is enhancing opportunities, advancing youth advocacy and helping create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative from Mayor Tom Henry that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella.

Pin 0 Shares