Charles Walter (Zeke) Klenke Jr., 92, of Fort Wayne was called home by his Savior on Thursday December 26, 2019. He was the son of Charles and Frieda Klenke. He graduated from New Haven High School with the class of 1945. He served in the Army Air Corps. In 1950 he joined the National Guard Unit in Fort Wayne and was discharged from it is 1952. He was employed by General Electric for thirteen years and then went to K Mart Distribution Center in Fort Wayne. He retired from the K Mart Distribution Center in 1992 with over thirty-four years. Charlie was a member of Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne since 1964, where he was on the School Board, served as Head usher and also Financial Secretary of the church in the 1980’s. He loved playing dart ball with members from his church and other churches, pitching horseshoes and being on bowling leagues. His favorite TV show was Hogans Heros. He is survived by his three daughters; Dianne Diehl of Huntington, Patricia (John) Norris of Roanoke and Jennifer (Mark) Christlieb of Fort Wayne. Four grandchildren; Dawn Anders of Huntington, Christopher (Angela) Diehl of Huntington, David Roth of Swartz Creek, MI and James (Keitra Duff) Roth of Fort Wayne. The 12 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren were the loves of his life. He loved family celebrations with all the family and hope the family will carry him in their hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Alfred Burkland, his wife Joan Klenke, brothers Kenneth Klenke and Darwin Klenke, a sister Eileen Graf, a son Richard Wayne and grandson Andrew Richard Roth. Celebration of Life service was held on Friday January 3, 2020 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive in Fort Wayne, IN, at 4:00 pm with one hour calling before the service. Calling was also on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the church. Burial was at Covington Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorials are requested to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive in Fort Wayne and Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road in Fort Wayne. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne, IN. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.

