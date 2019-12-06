MUSIC HELPS US CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS

“I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas…” the words echo in my mind as I hum the tune throughout my day. Chances are that I heard this seasonal favorite on my way to work in the morning. For years and years, music has been a fundamental part of what creates our holiday spirit and brings the merriment to our festivities. And every holiday party is not complete without all the classics playing in the background.

Around this time of year, carolers continue the oral tradition which has been passed down from generation to generation. In fact, caroling as we know it, only dates back to the 19th century and was not always centered on Christmas. The tradition of traveling from house to house to wish neighbors good cheer has been around for much longer than the songs we now sing. In England, the peasants went wassailing to request food and nourishment from others in exchange for singing good tidings. The Wassail was a hot spiced beverage that helped to keep the well-wishers warm. Hence the well-known song “Here We Come A-Wassailing.”

There are many opportunities to experience the joy of music this season around Fort Wayne and help to continue the tradition of these age-old festivities. A personal favorite, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, will be offering a variety of performances. These dedicated young singers spend much of their time during the holiday season traveling and performing to bring joy to our community. Many of these performances are also in conjunction with other area fine arts organizations such as the Fort Wayne

Ballet and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Here is a list of performances:

– Fri. Dec. 6, The Nutcracker, Arts United Center, 7:30 PM

– Sat. Dec. 7, The Nutcracker, Arts United Center, 2:30 and 7:30 PM

– Fri. Dec. 13, Christmas at the Courthouse, Whitley County Courthouse, 7:15 PM

– Fri. Dec. 13, Holiday Pops, Embassy Theatre, 7:30 PM

– Sat. Dec. 14, Holiday Pops, Embassy Theatre, 2:00 and 7:30 PM

– Sun. Dec. 15, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, First Presbyterian Church, 2:00 PM

– Sat. Dec. 21, Holiday Pops, Embassy Theatre, 2:00 and 7:30 PM

– Sun. Dec. 22, Holiday Pops in Whitley County, First Church of God, 7:00 PM

In addition to the public performances above, as a service to its community, the FWCC will be performing at various assisted living facilities throughout Northeast Indiana in December. This annual tradition gives the singers an opportunity to bring joy to the senior community during the holiday season, while also serving as a valuable performance experience.

In the true holiday spirit, as we all continue to enjoy our holiday season with friends and family, I hope you each “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”