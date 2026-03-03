You Can Now Apply For The Citizen-match Residential Street Tree Planting Program

1 min read

Applications are again being accepted online or by mail for the annual Citizen-match residential street tree planting program. City of Fort Wayne residents may apply for a street tree to be planted in the street right of way (between the street and the property line) at a discounted rate of $50 after the application has been reviewed and the site has been approved. Trees will be planted in the fall between October 1 and December 31.

Trees will have a 1 to 1.5-inch diameter trunk and stand six to 10 feet in height. The price includes planting the tree in the park strip between the street and the property line as well as oversight by the City Arborist. This oversight doesn’t stop after the tree is planted. The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Forestry Team is responsible to maintain the publicly owned urban canopy comprised of approximately 50,000 street trees along nearly 1300 miles of roadway as well as 20,000 trees found within its 89 parks.

Citizen-match trees may not be planted on private property. If someone is concerned about the price, they can check the fee waiver option which is based on household size and income.

There are many reasons to plant trees. When asked how this program creates value in neighborhoods and for the city of Fort Wayne, superintendent of Urban Forestry Derek Veit said, “The Citizen Match Program is an investment in both neighborhood infrastructure and community life. Trees reduce energy costs, improve air quality and increase property values, but they also make streets more welcoming and walkable. Shaded, tree-lined neighborhoods encourage people to spend time outdoors, connect with neighbors and take pride in where they live. By partnering with residents to plant trees, we strengthen both long-term tree survival and neighborhood stability.”

To participate, residents can fill out an application found online at cityoffortwayne.in.gov/965/Citizen-Match-Tree-Planting-Program by July 1, 2026.

People can also call 260-427-6400 or stop by the Lawton Park office to pick up and submit a paper copy.