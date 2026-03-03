St. Aloysius Catholic School Invites Families To Open House

3 min read

Just a short drive from the Waynedale area, St. Aloysius Catholic School (14607 Bluffton Road, Yoder, IN), is opening its doors to the public and prospective families on Tuesday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an Open House focused on helping parents get a clear look at what opportunities the school offers for students in grades pre-K through 8.

Families who attend can expect a relaxed, welcoming hour to walk through the building, meet staff, and ask practical questions about academics, student support, daily routines, and extracurriculars. School leaders will also be available to talk about before and after school care, school athletics, and how St. Aloysius works with students of different learning styles and academic abilities.

For many parents, the biggest question is whether a Catholic education is financially possible. St. Aloysius plans to address that head-on during the Open House by sharing information about Indiana’s choice scholarship options and Scholarship Granting Organization funds. St. Aloysius says that they are committed to no child being turned away because of a family’s financial situation.

St. Aloysius will also share what it means, day to day, to be a Christ-centered school. Currently in the top 10 of all Fort Wayne – South Bend Diocese schools, the school describes its mission as forming both saints and scholars, building strong academics while also shaping character, faith, and responsibility. Beyond classroom learning, students are encouraged to live out their faith through works of mercy and service projects that support the wider community.

The Open House is also a chance to learn more about the school’s roots. St. Aloysius points to a long history of Catholic education in the area, and says the school is the oldest continuously run Catholic school in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, with a story that reaches back to an early brick schoolhouse built in 1882. That legacy, school leaders say, is still felt in the close-knit environment and the school’s emphasis on steady, values-based learning.

The March Open House comes during a busy stretch of open-to-the public events at St. Aloysius. HASA will be hosting the 5th Annual Ladies Night on Saturday, March 7, in the Parish Activity Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with Bunco beginning at 7 p.m. All ladies ages 21 and older are invited. Admission is $10 per person at the door, and the evening includes Bunco, a giant charcuterie board, and a bring-your-own-beverage option.

The St. Aloysius Knights of Columbus will also host a euchre party on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in the activity center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes snacks and beverages. For more information, contact Tom at 260-450-9594 or Dave at 260-450-8143.

St. Aloysius is also celebrating a special moment for its school community with the recognition of Nichole Thompson as a Christ the Teacher Award recipient. Thompson is being honored for 27 years of dedication to Catholic education. Those who know her work describe a teacher who brings both structure and warmth into the classroom, stays current on best practices, and steps in wherever she is needed. Her colleagues say she treats each student as a child of God, pushes them to do their best, and supports them with consistency, patience, and care.

Families who cannot attend the Open House but would still like more information are encouraged to call 260-622-7151, visit saintaloysiusyoder.info, or follow St. Aloysius Catholic School on social media to learn more about enrollment, tours, and financial assistance options.