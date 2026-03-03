More Protein Can Benefit Health But Should Be Balanced

5 min read

Adding more protein to your diet can boost your ability to build and rebuild the cells in your body, but be mindful about the types of protein you’re consuming and how it balances into the rest of your diet, a Parkview Health dietitian advised.

Protein is the latest buzz in nutrition. From snack bars and treats; to infused coffees, milkshakes, or smoothies; to campaigns urging you to eat more meat; protein is in the spotlight.

Part of the protein push is coming from the federal government, as officials recently declared an end to the “war on protein” and unveiled updates to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines that upped recommendations for daily protein intake.

That change nearly doubled the recommended range for Americans from 0.8-1 grams of protein per kilogram of weight to 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram. That equates to about 109-145 grams of protein today for a male at the U.S. average weight of 200 pounds, or 93-123 grams for women at 170 pounds.

Although the change represents a significant increase in recommended daily intake, Parkview Clinical Dietitian Thomas Arend called the new guidelines “pretty reasonable” for most adults.

“The previous recommendations were based on science, looking at the bare minimum amount of protein a healthy person needs to eat so they don’t have to break down their own cells,” Arend explained. “It was kind of a biological floor. Most people will benefit from following the new recommendations depending on their lifestyle.”

Protein is important in your diet because it’s a primary building block for your body.

“It’s what makes up your whole body,” Arend noted. “All your cells are made up of protein, so you need to bring in a certain amount to replenish your cells.”

According to Arend, although it feels like protein is being added to just about any food recently, the best sources of protein in your diet are going to come from basic, natural foods – meat, poultry, fish, beans, lentils, and hemp heart. Meat products typically have higher protein content than plant-based proteins like beans, lentils or peas, and the body is more efficient at breaking down and utilizing the protein from meat products compared to plant products.

How much protein you really need in your diet can depend on multiple factors, so there’s no single number that works for everyone. A person who is mostly sedentary will need less protein in their diet than someone who is strength training to build muscle or very active in fitness. Older individuals should also try to eat more protein, because their digestive system gets less efficient as they age.

“As you get older, your ability to metabolize protein decreases,” Arend said. “That old guy is not going to metabolize or utilize those 80 grams the same way the young guy is, so his needs are going to be higher.”

Boosting your protein intake can be good for your health, but you need to be mindful of what else you’re getting along with it.

Foods that are high in protein may also come with high amounts of other ingredients that aren’t great for your body or may be missing important nutrients that you need.

For example, red meat, like beef, has a lot of protein, but it can also have a higher saturated fat content, which you should limit in your diet. Meanwhile, if you’re chowing down protein-rich foods but not eating fruits, vegetables, or grains, you could be missing out on other important vitamins and minerals.

Vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fiber, heme iron, and more are also why getting protein from natural sources is going to be better than from powders or supplements or from highly processed foods. Processed foods like lunchmeat, canned meat, beef stick, or sausages are more likely to come with more sodium and other additives. Fish is a great choice because, on top of protein, it contains many essential fatty acids, but any kind of natural meat can be a good protein source when balanced in your diet.

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket by focusing on just one type of food, like only eating piles of eggs for all your protein.

“It’s important to get diverse sources of protein,” Arend commented. “Getting it from beef, from chicken, from peas rather than just focusing on eggs, as an example. You’re going to get benefits from everything else in those foods, in addition to the protein. The more diverse your diet, the more beneficial it will be to your overall health.”

Increasing your protein intake usually won’t harm your body, but Arend says to take it slow and be mindful of what you’re eating. If you try to add too much protein to your diet too fast, your gut will likely give you a clear warning sign that you’ve exceeded your limit. Your body produces enzymes to break down protein, so you need to give your body time to ramp up production to meet your new diet.

“Thankfully for healthy people, it’s hard to eat too much protein,” Arend said. “When you eat protein, it’s going to slow your digestion down, so if you eat too much, you’re going to have some gastrointestinal upset. Your body is wise enough to say, ‘This is too much.’”

Individuals with late-stage kidney disease should be cautious, however, as too much protein can cause damage. Those people should check with their doctor before making any significant changes to their diet.