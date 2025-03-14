Invitation To Open House On Southeast Strategy

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division invites residents to an open house highlighting projects and initiatives completed and underway in southeast Fort Wayne. The public will also have an opportunity to share their ideas on future improvements to the area.

Who: City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division

What: Open House for the Southeast Strategy Update

When: Thursday, March 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St.

The Southeast Strategy Update focuses on revitalization efforts in southeast Fort Wayne, including small business growth, increased housing opportunities, community building, and quality of life improvements. Developed with input from local leaders, residents, and an advisory committee, the strategy plan provides a roadmap for investment and development.

Since its adoption in 2021 as part of the City’s Comprehensive Plan (All In Allen), the strategy has guided public and private investments totaling more than $86 million. This does not include the investment from Google for a new data center, which will bring high-skill jobs and a skilled trades program to the community.

The Open House will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about ongoing initiatives, provide feedback, and help shape the future of southeast Fort Wayne.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP on the Southeast Strategy’s Engage website at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/southeast-strategy-update .