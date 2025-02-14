Celebrating 25 Years In Business, Legacy Offers Homeowner Advice

3 min read

This year, Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is celebrating 25 years of expert service. For Waynedale residents, Legacy’s work vehicles at their storefront on 6502 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN, have become a familiar sight as the company has grown over the years to become a trusted name in the Fort Wayne area with a reputation for delivering high-quality HVAC and plumbing services with a commitment to honesty and customer care.

When asked about advice for homeowners, Legacy emphasized a concerning trend in HVAC repairs where homeowners are often oversold unnecessary replacements. Legacy says they prioritize fixing problems first before suggesting a replacement. They attribute much of their success over the years to this business model, which puts customers first.

“We prioritize customer service,” says Joe Gabriele, Operations Manager. “Our technicians are there to solve problems, not to upsell. If a repair can be done, we do it. We don’t pressure customers into buying a new system they don’t need.”

According to Gabriele, that approach is what sets Legacy apart in an industry where customers often feel pressured into costly purchases. The company says their technicians frequently encounter customers who have been told they need a full system replacement, only to find that Legacy can offer a simple, cost-effective repair instead.

Beyond their HVAC expertise, Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning recently expanded into plumbing services, a move driven by the acquisition of American City Plumbing. This addition has allowed the company to offer a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services, strengthening their ability to better serve customers in the area.

However, Legacy is more than just a service provider, they are deeply rooted in the community. Owner of the company, Vicky Griffin, has been known for her generosity, as Legacy’s logo and support is regularly visible as they sponsor local events, youth sports teams, and community initiatives. “Vicky doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk,” Gabriele explains. “She has a strong belief in helping people, and she lives by it. Her commitment to the community extends beyond business, it’s personal.”

While Legacy has adapted to new HVAC tech, including smart thermostats and energy-efficient systems, they emphasize the importance of experience over online research. “One of the biggest issues we see is people trusting internet advice,” Gabriele notes. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there. Our team has years of training, and we want customers to know that they can rely on that knowledge.”

Looking ahead, Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning remains committed to staying at the forefront of the industry while maintaining their core values of honesty, reliability, and customer-first service. As prices and regulations evolve, their focus remains on providing the best value to customers and keeping their community comfortable year-round. Whether it’s a simple repair, a second opinion, or a new system installation, Legacy is committed to doing what’s right for the customer, every time.

Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, located at 6502 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809, is a trusted provider of heating, cooling, and plumbing services for homeowners in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities. As a family-owned business, Legacy is committed to delivering reliable solutions, from system repairs and maintenance to full installations. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality workmanship, their experienced team ensures homes remain comfortable year-round. Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is dedicated to providing dependable service when it matters most. You can learn more about Legacy by calling (260) 747-1800 or visiting legacyheating.com.