What Makes Allen County Special?

Allen County is a good place to find a job, to work, to build a career, to have success, and to enjoy life.

Allen County has several hospitals with some of the best treatments for cancer, heart disease, rehabilitation, and other health issues. Parkview, Lutheran, and St. Joseph are the main hospitals, but there are several other facilities as well.

Fort Wayne is great because of its relatively low cost of living and affordable housing.

There are several excellent biking and hiking trails in Allen County including Foster Park and the Rivergreenway and its extensions.

Allen County has several events worth seeing like the Three Rivers Festival, Johnny Appleseed Festival, Fright Night, Greek Fest, October Fest, German Fest, Taste of the Fort, Buskerfest, Fiesta Fort Wayne, Rib Fest, Pridefest, AC Fair, Holiday events, and others.

Allen County has generally good weather. The winters are usually not too cold, and the summers are not too hot. Just right!

Allen County has a wonderful Main Library with several branches, various parks for recreation, several theaters, nightclubs, an award-winning Children’s Zoo, educational museums, playgrounds, and other places.

The Allen County music scene is large enough to attract major acts like Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, KISS, Doobie Brothers, Three Dog Night, Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Beach Boys, Aerosmith, Bob Dylan, Elton John, and others but small enough to get around to see many of the local talents available, some of which have have had national success like Petra and Addison Agen.

Allen County businesses provide jobs and careers for thousands of people. Fort Wayne is regarded as the Magnetic Wire Capital of the World with several related companies. Sweetwater Sound, General Motors, Lincoln Life Insurance, and others help the economy grow.

Sports teams like the Komets in hockey, Tin Caps in baseball, and many others in local colleges and high schools entertain fans.

Allen County has several excellent schools, colleges, and universities to help further the education of the community.

In short, Allen County is a great place to be born, to grow up, to go to school, to fall in love, to get married, to have kids, to live your life, and to retire. It’s a wonderful place to call home!