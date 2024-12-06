State General Assembly Kicks Off New Session

State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) gathered with fellow legislators at the Statehouse for Organization Day – the ceremonial start of the 124th Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day includes the swearing in of new and returning members of the General Assembly. This day also marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and gives each Senate and House of Representatives caucus the opportunity to organize in preparation for the 2025 legislative session. By state law, the 2025 session will conclude on or before April 29.

During the first session of each General Assembly, lawmakers craft a comprehensive budget to fund government services for the next two fiscal years.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been meeting with constituents to hear their concerns and spending a lot of time looking at Indiana’s fiscal standing in order to prepare for the upcoming legislative session,” Holdman said. “Serving many years as chair of the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy and a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, as well as authoring a bill that created the State and Local Tax Review Task Force, I know how important a balanced budget is to the state of Indiana. I look forward to getting back to work with my colleagues to approve the state’s next two-year budget and save Hoosier taxpayers even more money.”

As the 2025 session gets underway, Holdman encourages residents of Senate District 19 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Holdman can be reached by filling out a “Contact Me” form online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Holdman or by phone at 800-382-9467.

State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) represents Senate District 19, which includes Adams, Blackford, Jay and Wells counties and a portion of Allen County.