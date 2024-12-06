Join In Waynedale’s Festive Events & Giving Opportunities

The holiday season is in full swing in Waynedale, with a variety of events designed to bring the community together in celebration, giving, and connection. Whether you’re sharing a meal, meeting Santa, or catching up with old friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this December.

Start your day with breakfast and festive cheer by attending one of two breakfast events on Saturday, December 7. The Community Breakfast at Masonic Lodge No. 739 will be held from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM at 7039 Elzey St, Fort Wayne. Enjoy a hearty menu of eggs, bacon, sausages, coffee, orange juice, and milk, with no RSVP required. Donations are accepted on a free-will basis. Later that morning, head to the Breakfast with Santa event at the American Legion Post 241, located at 7605 Bluffton Rd, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Families can enjoy breakfast while visiting with Santa Claus! Children’s meals are $5, and adult meals are $8. This event is open to the public, so bring the whole family for a festive start to the day.

On Monday, December 9, the Free Community Dine-In Dinner at Waynedale UMC offers a wonderful chance to share a meal with neighbors and friends. Held at the Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the dinner will feature a delicious menu catered by Bob Evans. This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone, with a special visit from Santa to make the evening even more memorable.

Reconnect with old friends at the Wayne High School Alumni Holiday Get-Together on Friday, December 13, at 8:00 PM. Alumni from all years are welcome to gather for a casual evening of cocktails and conversation in the upstairs party room of a local venue. This is a relaxed, no-fuss event with a cash bar, so come as you are and enjoy catching up with classmates.

Give back to the community this season by participating in the Christmas Toy Drive, which runs through December 15. Donate new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages, including baby toys, gifts for children ages 1–13, and teenager items. Donations can be dropped off at Mis Dannies Accounting, 6427 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne. For more information, call or text Becky at 260-417-6968. Additionally, you can Mail a Smile to Kingston Residents by sending festive greeting cards to seniors at Kingston. Cards can be addressed to “Any Resident” and mailed to 7515 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46819. Whether store-bought or handmade, your thoughtful gesture will bring joy to a senior this holiday season.

Celebrate the season at the Annual Christmas Party at Pike’s Pub & Grub on Saturday, December 21, starting at 7:00 PM. Located at 7536 Winchester Rd, this 21+ event is the perfect way to relax and have fun with friends and neighbors. Enjoy great food, festive spirits, and karaoke with Mad Anthony starting at 9 PM. Bring an appetizer to share and soak in the holiday cheer.

Finally, don’t forget to check the Waynedale News’ Worship Section for details on Christmas services, events, and other opportunities to reflect and celebrate the true meaning of the season.

From sharing meals and reconnecting with old friends to giving back to the community, Waynedale offers plenty of ways to celebrate this holiday season.