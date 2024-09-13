SCAN Unveils Resource Database

SCAN’s searchable Community Resource Listing is now live at scanfw.org/community-resources. This detailed databases contains hundreds of local and statewide listings focused on meeting the needs of 16 Indiana counties.

“We know families were meant to live in community,” said SCAN CEO, Dee Szyndrowski, MS, MBA, LMHC. “By creating an accessible resource, we create another opportunity for collaboration and hope as families and local providers come together to build strength and stability. We see this database as another step in the journey toward a more connected, supportive community.”

This project is supported through funding from the Department of Child Services. SCAN provides Community Partners for Child Safety services throughout 16 Indiana counties, including: St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Fulton, Cass, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, and Howard counties. This service line is designed to support families through crisis case management, lead communities in establishing prevention strategies, and build partnerships to centralize the health of children and families.

SCAN’s Community Resource Listing is a collaborative effort driven by profiles set up by local nonprofit providers, community organizations, faith institutions, and health providers. We invite organizations in each county served to set up their own listing and share their resources and skills with local families.

As families encounter challenges and questions, SCAN staff members are ready to walk alongside them on their parenting journey. This databased represents another resource and step in the process to finding peace and stability at home. Anyone interested in learning more about Community Partners and accessing resources to support their family’s wellbeing can learn more at scanfw.org/community-partners.

Located at 500 W. Main Street, SCAN serves 41 northern Indiana counties and impacts the lives of more than 45,000 individuals each year. SCAN provides life-changing services for children and families who are victims of or are at-risk for child abuse and neglect. The vast majority of our services are provided at no cost to clients. For more information, visit scanfw.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, at 800-800-5556.