Local Worship & Events: September 13 Update

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday October 5

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Why: Fund raising for education and mission work

Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert.

Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

FALL FEST 2024

When: October 5 from 3-6 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Who: Everyone

Add’l: Come celebrate fall with games, prizes, pony rides, bounces houses, food trucks and more!

Cost: Free

Contact: Rachel Martin

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

GRIEFSHARE

When: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 thru Dec. 3 from 6:30pm-8:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #2

Who: Everyone

Why: Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one.

Add’l: 13-week grief recovery program where you find support, direction and guidance. Please contact the church office for additional information.

Cost: Free ($20 booklet optional)

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

ART GALLERY

When: Though September

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Support Local Artists

Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer

During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am

Cost: Various

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

MESSAGE SERIES:

I AM THE BREAD

OF LIFE SERIES

When: 9:30 AM

Add’l: All services are streamed. Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email: holyscripturefwr@gmail.com

