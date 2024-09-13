Local Worship & Events: September 13 Update
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . .
FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday October 5
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
Why: Fund raising for education and mission work
Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert.
Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
FALL FEST 2024
When: October 5 from 3-6 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Who: Everyone
Add’l: Come celebrate fall with games, prizes, pony rides, bounces houses, food trucks and more!
Cost: Free
Contact: Rachel Martin
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
GRIEFSHARE
When: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 thru Dec. 3 from 6:30pm-8:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #2
Who: Everyone
Why: Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one.
Add’l: 13-week grief recovery program where you find support, direction and guidance. Please contact the church office for additional information.
Cost: Free ($20 booklet optional)
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.
. . .
Join us for worship at
Lutheran South Unity School
5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807
Enter Door #11
Current mailing address
PO Box 9590, 46899
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
ART GALLERY
When: Though September
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Support Local Artists
Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer
During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am
Cost: Various
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES:
I AM THE BREAD
OF LIFE SERIES
When: 9:30 AM
Add’l: All services are streamed. Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email: holyscripturefwr@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
