Seeking Input On The Park Plan

After a year of gathering public input, meetings and development, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has released a draft of the Fort Wayne 2024 Park System Comprehensive Plan. The draft is available to view online here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/fort-wayne-parks-and-recreation-comprehensive-plan and also in print form at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office, 705 East State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

“Our team is committed to enhancing the overall experience of our parks and recreational spaces,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “We want to ensure that our parks continue to be welcoming spaces for everyone, which provide opportunities for relaxation, recreation and community connection.”

Feedback will directly influence the decisions that shape the future of our parks and can be provided through an online survey, or by emailing FWPR Deputy Director of Planning and Developing Alec Johnson at Alec.Johnson@cityoffortwayne.org.

The comment period will be open until Thursday, June 13, 2024.