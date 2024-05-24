Highlighting The Historic Charm Of The Stylish ‘07

ARCH Inc. partners this year with Historic South Wayne Neighborhood Association to present the 2024 Historic Home & Garden Tour in the South Wayne Historic District, June 22, 2024. The ten tour homes and bonus garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket purchasers will stop by the ARCH ticket table at tour headquarters in the parking lot of Lifeway Bible Fellowship, 3000 South Wayne Avenue, to claim their tour brochure and map that will admit them to each home. Parking will be available at there and across the street at South Wayne Elementary School, plus throughout the neighborhood.

The oldest house in the neighborhood, the 1901 Benno Von Kahlden House, will be on the tour. Its Arts and Crafts-influenced exterior style sets the tone for its interior design with striking woodwork. Photo Credit: ARCH Photo

Tickets are on sale at a discounted advance price on the ARCH website, archfw.org.

Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-18. Online sales end at 11 p.m. June 21.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the tour location at a cost of $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-18. Children younger than 5 may attend the tour with an adult for free.

ARCH members receive tickets to ARCH events according to their membership level, so now is an excellent time to become a member or make sure your membership is current. Visit archfw.org and click on Become a Member.

The tour benefits both the Historic South Wayne Neighborhood Association and ARCH Inc.

Tour guests will stroll the tree-lined sidewalks of South Wayne, an early 20th Century neighborhood that has maintained its look and feel for more than a century. The heart of the neighborhood is a National Register of Historic Places District, featured on the tour, inviting tour guests into 10 homes plus an additional garden. Guests will learn about the neighborhood’s impressive mix of architectural styles and enjoy the stories of the people who built the neighborhood. The big story is Fort Wayne’s own Wildwood Builders and its architect, Joel Roberts Ninde, famous early woman architect. South Wayne has more of her homes than any other neighborhood in Fort Wayne, and one of them will be open for this tour.

Contact the ARCH office at 260-426-5117 or by email to director@archfw.org to volunteer, to become a member or to check on the status of your membership.