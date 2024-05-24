Four Peregrine Falcon Chicks Officially Have Names

Introducing: Storm and Cindy (females) and Tom and River (males).

Under the unapproving, watchful eye of peregrine falcon parents Jamie (father) and Moxie (mother), the four chicks were removed from the nest box atop Indiana Michigan Power Center on May 17 to receive their identification bands and names. All four chicks were later reunited with their parents in the nest.

Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab volunteers banded 2 boys and 2 girls on May 17 at the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne. (l-r) River (M) (U49), Tom (M) (U37), Cindy ( F) (U48) and Storm (F)(U36). All of the bands are black over blue.

For the event, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) joined I&M to band two female and two male chicks.

Since 2013, Jamie and Moxie have hatched 37 chicks in the nest atop Fort Wayne’s tallest building. Adding to the now 73 chicks that have hatched and been banded since 1996 from the site.

By putting leg bands on young birds and reading these bands on adults at nesting sites, movement and survival of Midwestern peregrines can be tracked. This can be distances as great as 200 miles from the site the falcon was raised or released.

With help from the Teens for Nature Program at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, a list of possible names was compiled and then opened to the community to vote. After more than 1,700 votes, Storm and Cindy took the top female spots, with Tom and River claiming the top male votes to become the chicks’ official names.

You can view the chicks and their proud parents by visiting I&M’s live webcam: IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam. This stream offers a 24/7 view of the nest box from the roof of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.