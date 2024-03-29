Take A Journey Back To The Hundred Acre Wood

In an era where timeless tales are treasured more than ever, all for One productions (afO) brings to the stage a heartwarming rendition of one of the most beloved stories in children’s literature: “Winnie-the-Pooh: A Dream of Honey”. This world premiere, which opens on April 19 and continues through April 28 at the PPG ArtsLab, offers theatre-goers of all ages a unique opportunity to revisit the enchanting world of Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Founded in 1992 and incorporated as a 501(c)3 organization in 1993, afO has dedicated over three decades to presenting quality theatrical productions and workshops. Their mission is twofold: to offer a Christ-centered channel for creative expression and to present values-rich theatre that reclaims the cultural imagination. “Winnie-the-Pooh: A Dream of Honey” aligns perfectly with this mission, bringing to life the simple, heartfelt adventures of Pooh and his friends, which echo the values of friendship, kindness, and the joy of living.



The play is ingeniously framed as a dream within the larger story of a multi-generational family gathered to celebrate a young boy’s birthday. This narrative choice not only highlights the universal appeal of Pooh’s stories across generations but also underscores the importance of family and community – themes at the heart of afO’s mission. Audience members are invited to join Christopher Robin, Pooh, and the rest of the beloved characters as they embark on memorable adventures, from extracting Pooh from Rabbit’s hole to throwing a surprise party for Eeyore.

The role of Winnie-the-Pooh is brought to life by Jadon Moore, leading an ensemble cast that includes afO regulars and newcomers alike. With real-life brothers Finley and Elton McGlothlin portraying Christopher Robin and Roo, the cast embodies the spirit of friendship and camaraderie that defines the Hundred Acre Wood. This production, lasting 75 minutes, is tailored to be an enriching experience for families, encouraging shared moments of joy and reflection.

Recognizing the diverse needs of its audience, afO has scheduled a sensory-friendly matinee on April 27 at 2:30 PM, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this magical journey. Showtimes are planned from April 19-21 and April 26-28, with performances designed to fit the schedules of families and individuals alike.

Tickets for this world premiere are available by calling (260) 422-4226 or visiting the all for One productions website at allforOnefw.org. This production is not just a theatrical event; it’s a continuation of afO’s commitment to enriching the community through theatre that inspires, entertains, and reflects the highest values.

“Winnie-the-Pooh: A Dream of Honey” is more than a play; it’s an invitation to explore the depth of imagination, the strength of friendship, and the simple pleasures that life offers. Through this production, afO continues its mission to create a space where art and heart converge, celebrating stories that have the power to bring us together, regardless of age. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience, where the whimsical world of Winnie-the-Pooh comes alive once more.