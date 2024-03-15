Showcase Film Directed By Fort Wayne’s Kobi Libii

Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., is set to captivate audiences with a special screening event on March 21st at 7 p.m., featuring The American Society of Magical Negroes. Directed and written by Fort Wayne native Kobi Libii, the film explores contemporary issues through a magical realist lens, offering a fresh perspective on identity, race, and society with comedic relief.

The event, hosted at Cinema Center, will be introduced by Clydia Early of BIPOCA Incubator Gallery, followed by a live Q&A session with Kobi Libii. As a bridge between Hollywood and the Hoosier State, Libii’s work has gained critical acclaim for its depth, humor, and social commentary.

Audience members will gain exclusive insights into Libii’s creative process, inspiration, past work, and the making of the film during the live Q&A session.

Additionally, Cinema Center will host additional screenings of The American Society of Magical Negroes starting Thursday, March 28th.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the groundbreaking film and engage with Kobi Libii. Tickets are available now at Cinema Center’s box office or online at bit.ly/TheAmericanSocietyofMagicalNegroes_FWCC. General Admission is $12, and Student/ Senior tickets are $9.

Cinema Center, a nonprofit organization located in the heart of Fort Wayne, is dedicated to enriching the community through the art of film. Offering a diverse selection of independent, international, and classic films, as well as special events and educational programs, Cinema Center continues to be a cultural hub for film enthusiasts.