Science Central To Host Eclipse Parties

Science Central will host an exhilarating celebration for the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, featuring a full day of engaging activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by an Eclipse Day Afterparty. During the day, attendees can engage in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. Outdoor events, which are free and dependent on the weather, will offer unique experiences such as viewing the eclipse through special telescopes and solar viewers, crafting sundials, creating eclipse-themed chalk art, and launching a high-altitude balloon with cameras to capture the eclipse’s progress. Additionally, food trucks and cornhole games will enhance the outdoor festivities.

Inside, visitors can explore different activity tables on topics like sunspots, participate in informative eclipse presentations in the AEP Foundation Theater, enjoy cultural insights from storytellers, and watch live NASA eclipse coverage. Access to indoor activities requires a general admission ticket to Science Central, available for purchase online or at the door.

The partial solar eclipse, peaking at 99.8% coverage of the sun, will be observable from Science Central, starting at 1:53 p.m. and ending at 4:24 p.m., with a highlight moment at 3:10 p.m. To ensure a safe viewing experience, eclipse glasses are on sale at the Science Central Gift Shop for $3.99, and early purchase is recommended to avoid sell-out.

Science Central invites everyone to the Eclipse Day Afterparty from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., where attendees can enjoy pizza, liquid-nitrogen ice cream, and sparkling grape juice, along with a variety of unique programs including a meet-and-greet with animals, a presentation on eclipses’ effects on animals, and more. Afterparty tickets are available on Science Central’s website, with prices varying for members, non-members, and day-of-event purchases.

Science Central, a not-for-profit organization located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN, has been a hub of science and technology learning for over 25 years, offering over 200 exhibits and various educational programs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sciencecentral.org or call 260-424-2400.