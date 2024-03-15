Quest Club Holds A.I. Conversation

Fort Wayne Quest Club invites the community to attend “How Artiﬁcial is Your Intelligence, a Community Conversation” on Sunday, April 14, 2024. This conversation with Quest Club members will be at the downtown Allen County Public Library at 2:00 p.m. and is free.

Quest member Liz Bushnell will present a summary of her recent paper “CHAT GPT and the Future of Artificial Intelligence.” Five other Quest members will respond sharing their perspectives on how artificial intelligence is aﬀecting their fields.

Respondents will include: Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson on Education, John Burns on Intellectual Property; Ellen Cutter on Community Development; Kory Klosterman on Finance and Fred McKissack on Practical Ethics. Quester Linda Buskirk will moderate the event and audience participation.

“Quest Club has always been about learning and sharing,” said Quest President Fred Hasecke. “Members do an amazing amount of research on a wide variety of topics that can aﬀect our everyday living and community. We are eager to share that research more widely and we are looking forward to talking about AI with others.”

Fort Wayne Quest Club was founded in 1911 for the purpose of providing a forum for members to prepare, present and discuss research papers on relevant topics. In the intervening 113 years, Quest members have done precisely that presenting 1,000’s of papers on a wide variety of social, economic, scientific, cultural, political, and historical topics. Quest papers have served as the impetus for several important local community and economic development initiatives. In addition, at key points during those 113 years, Quest has brought critical thinkers to Fort Wayne and Allen County to share their knowledge with the broader public.

As Quest continues its focus on the value of deep dives into interesting topics, the organization is eager to share the significant research its members have conducted on pertinent topics with a wider audience. Equally as important, Quest is interested in providing a broader opportunity for civil discourse on such topics.

Presenters include: Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Chancellor, Ivy Tech, Fort Wayne John Burns, Attorney and Deputy Prosecutor, Allen County; Liz Bushnell, Executive Director, Questa Education Foundation; Ellen Cutter, Chief Economic Development Officer, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. Kory Klosterman, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones; and Fred McKissack, Editorial Page Editor, The Journal Gazette.

For more information on Quest Club and this event, see www.fwquestclub.org.